Healthcare crisis | Midwife Lohja on the threat to end births: “Does something sad have to happen?”

Those who give birth are afraid of where they will fit in and whether they will receive treatment. The number of home births may also increase, thinks the general practitioner.

“This is absolutely incredible. The moods are anxious and frustrated, even angry,” describes the midwife Marjut Heikintalo From Husin Lohja Hospital.

HS reports on Thursday, based on a recent motion by the Hus group board, births will be discontinued at Lohja Hospital. Heikintalo read the news from HS. The employer informed the staff only later, he says.

“On many days when I have gone to work in the evening shift, we have had all the places full. At the same time, the Women's Clinic has been completely full, and so has Espoo,” describes Heikintalo.

He take care of those who give birth: where will they fit in the future? Patient safety is also a concern for experienced midwives, when overcrowding in maternity wards, trips to the hospital and travel births will inevitably increase.

“I have taken care of many births on the side of the road or at a bus stop, and these will certainly increase. It could also be that many people go to the hospital too early to make sure they get in, which increases congestion,” says Heikintalo.

Underneath everything is, of course, concern for the most important thing, the baby.

The little wool socks remind us of the babies born in Lohja last week.

“It's horrible to say this, but does something sad really have to happen? And it will definitely happen. There will certainly be situations where birth mothers have to be sent home.”

This happened with fatal consequences, for example, in 2022 in Jorvi: the baby died when the mother was not admitted to the maternity hospital, even though the birth was already underway. When the mother finally came to the hospital, the baby's heart sounds were no longer found.

“ “The mother, who just had her first child, said she doesn't want to have another child if she can't get to Lohja.”

Department chief physician Hanna Rouhe Lohja Hospital's maternity ward is also dismayed by the closure.

“This is an absolutely crazy decision. Birth mothers are really anxious. This is justified by an increase in patient safety, but this is completely different.”

Rouhe says that many women who have given birth do not even dare to get pregnant again if they cannot give birth nearby. For example, a person living in Hanko will have to come to Espoo or Helsinki in the future, which are already congested.

“The mother, who just had her first child, said she doesn't want to have another child if she can't get to Lohja,” says Rouhe.

Lohja's maternity ward is already closed for three months in the summer. During the summer break, at least 300 births are transferred to other maternity hospitals in Hus.

To the same According to Rouhee, it is already known that next summer there will be 200 more births in the Husi region than last year.

“Where do they fit in when they didn't fit anywhere last year?”

The section hall in Lohja will be out of use if the savings list of the Hus group board comes true.

According to Rouhee's assessment, even more people can see home birth as a better option than a crowded, far away hospital.

Birth mothers arrive in Lohja not only from Lohja but also from Vihti, Karkkila, Raasepori, Hanko and Inkoo. Almost every day, there are also births from Kirkkonummi, Espoo, Vantaa or Helsinki, says Rouhe.

In Lohja, he takes care of, among other things, those suffering from fear of childbirth, whose situation will not get any easier with the summer closure.

Also The Midwives Association is worried. President of the Midwives Association Päivi Oinonen says that travel births and unplanned births outside the hospital may increase with the closure of Lohja's maternity ward.

“Giving birth on the road is not safe. Or if the woman giving birth has a big bleed at home and the ambulance comes a hundred kilometers away, when you should get to the hospital right away,” he says.

Oinonen emphasizes that midwives do responsible work and strive for the best. The problem, however, is that when the assessment of the need for treatment has to be done over the phone and often in a hurry, the risks can also increase.

“In a situation where the maternity ward is full or there is a shortage of staff, the staff is under a lot of pressure.”

In Lohja, you can also give birth in a bathtub.

Take care also cause the staffing effects that the closure of Lohja's maternity ward may have.

“We don't have much staff moving elsewhere within Hus. Many have said that if they are forced [Naistenklinikalle tai Jorviin]they'd rather quit their jobs,” says Hanna Rouhe, head physician of the department.

Marjut Heikintalo does the same thing.

“It might be like this. On the other hand, if you want to continue as a midwife, there are not many options. I think this is the best profession in the world.”

During the summer holidays, Heikintalo will move to work at the Women's Clinic, and her commute will increase from six kilometers to 60 kilometers.

“Of course, it's an insignificant thing from the point of view of the whole. It hurts the most for those who give birth.”

The abolition of the Lohja hospital's maternity ward is just a proposal. If it is decided to implement it, changes will start to be made in Lohja in 2026.

In this case, births in the capital region are concentrated in three hospitals: Helsinki's Meilahti, Espoo's Jorvi and Hyvinkää.