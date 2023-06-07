Healthcare crisis | Marianne earns more than 4,000 euros a month as a nurse: She would never return to Hus

Marianne left Hus by a nurse. Now he does the same work through rental companies for a significantly higher salary.

There is fierce competition for nurses in Finland. The picture is from Oulu University Hospital from last year.

Milla Palkoaho HS

13:55 | Updated 14:11

Marianne graduated as a nurse just over ten years ago. He quickly applied for specialized nursing positions in the public sector and worked for a long time in various surgical departments, among other things.

Marianne worked for a long time at Hus hospitals. Then Marianne changed jobs and was disappointed with her new job. Then, just over a year ago, she left to become a gig nurse.