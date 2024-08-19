Healthcare crisis | Husi’s yt negotiations were confirmed

Healthcare crisis|In Yt negotiations, nearly a thousand employees from Hus can be dismissed.

Politicians blessed Husi’s intentions to start collective bargaining negotiations that could potentially eliminate nearly a thousand jobs. The issue was confirmed at the group’s meeting on Monday, according to the press release published by Hus.

At the meeting, it was decided to start negotiations, which Hus told his staff about last week.

At the meeting, it was confirmed that, as a result, the number of employees would decrease by a maximum of approximately 990 person-years. The negotiations concern the entire staff. In total, around 28,000 people are covered by the negotiations.

According to Hus, the aim is to save 50 million euros with the layoffs. Behind the decision is the adjustment program set for the years 2025–2027, during which a total of 508 million euros is to be saved. For the year 2025, Husi’s adaptation need is 140 million euros.

According to previous information, the negotiations are supposed to start immediately and be concluded by the end of October.

In a meeting the association’s board approved the decision on collective bargaining with one addition.

In the addendum, the joint board requires that Husi’s management propose to the state that Husi’s deficit should be covered by a year of additional time, that the state should increase Husi’s separate allocations to bring treatment queues up to the legal level, and that university hospital funding be allocated directly to Husi.

Currently, Husi’s funding is part of the funding coming through the welfare regions and Helsinki. The government also demands that the national university hospital funding be increased to 300 million euros per year

The board of directors also emphasizes that patient safety is ensured in adaptation programs.

The board of directors requires that the management of Hus immediately initiates the necessary negotiations with the welfare regions of Uusimaa and Helsinki so that the 2025 budget framework could still be revised to the level that the board of directors presented earlier in the spring.

Hus has previously said that as a result of the negotiations, employees may be dismissed or part-time, or positions may be left unfilled and employees’ job descriptions may be changed. The employment relationships of temporary employees are also evaluated.

According to Hus, the employees’ job description, place of work, working hours or salary may change.

Correction 19.8. at 1:30 p.m.: Changed the change negotiations to the form yt negotiations.