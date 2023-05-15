Healthcare crisis | Husi’s preliminary budget would mean savings of 12 million euros

Husi’s board of directors will propose to the group meeting in June that the budget preparation will be continued based on the EUR 2,253 million framework.

Huss the preparation of the 2024 budget will continue based on a framework of 2,253 million euros. Husi’s board of directors unanimously decided on the matter at its extraordinary meeting on Monday.

According to Husi’s calculations, the previous preliminary framework of the budget had a deficit of 81.2 million euros. However, Helsinki and Uusimaa’s welfare regions granted Husi additional funding and the shortfall was reduced to around 12 million euros.

Huss the government last met on Monday of last week to discuss the budget framework, which was however left on the table for a week.

Chairman of the Hus Group Board Risto Rautava says that during the week, Hus and welfare areas will try to find solutions to the budget shortfall.

According to Rautava, the agreement is very close. According to him, the framework secures Husi’s operating conditions, but there is no room for maneuver.

“If it doesn’t work out, we’ll have to look for more savings targets.”

Last in 2015, Husi’s management estimated that the budget was missing 95 million euros. At that time, for example, the centralization of emergency services was used as a means of saving.

In the end, the most radical measures were avoided when Hus received additional funding from the members of the Hus group, i.e. the welfare areas of Uusimaa and Helsinki.

Savings of tens of millions were achieved by, among other things, cutting development projects and personnel benefits and increasing customer fees.

Iron does not want to take a position yet on where to look for possible savings this time.

“12 million euros is a lot of money in this context. At the same time, queues should be broken down and personnel should be increased. Yes, we are on the verge of such equations here.”

“You have to be prepared for the fact that you will have to discuss even large savings measures. Within Hus, you have to look very critically at, for example, various space costs, in order to accumulate savings.”

Hus is responsible for the organization of specialized medical care in Uusimaa as well as the centralized treatment of many rare and difficult diseases in the cooperation area of ​​Finland and Southern Finland, such as organ transplants, treatment of severe burns and demanding pediatric heart surgery.