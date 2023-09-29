Healthcare crisis | Husi’s heart rate nurse: “I can’t do this anymore”

In Meilahti’s intensive care unit, which specializes in heart patients, many nurses are considering leaving due to new cost-saving measures.

Twelve a nurse who worked at Meilahti’s cardiac unit for years Ilona Svartsjö only works a few more shifts at his current job. Then he moves on to other tasks.

“We are at a point where I can no longer do this. I think about the patients the most. They deserve the best,” says Svartsjö.

Svartsjö works in the intensive care unit of the Tower Hospital, which specializes in heart patients, whose fate will be decided in Hus in the fall. HS previously reported that Hus is planning savings for intensive care.

Hus is investigating the transfer of the department in question to part of the huge intensive care unit of the Bridge Hospital. It would reduce the total number of intensive care places in Meilahti, but professionals have been especially concerned about competence.

Svartsjö’s experienced colleague has also been interviewed for this story.

HS does not use the name of this second nurse, because he thinks otherwise he will get into trouble in his ward, where he used to think he would be until retirement age.

Now he too is thinking about leaving, if the cardiac unit is transferred to the large intensive care unit of Siltasairaila.

A dozen have already voted with their feet after they were told about Husi’s plans in July. According to the interviewees, twenty are considering the same thing. Many who are thinking about leaving are from the most experienced end.

“If the change is made, the specialized expertise that is necessary in the intensive care unit will collapse at the same time,” Svartsjö’s nurse colleague estimates.

Svartsjö has worked in primary care and intensive care for a total of 22 years. Still, he says, it took him years to learn specifically what is essential for heart patients.

“After working here for five years, you start to feel like you can manage and can start deepening your skills,” he says.

The main reason for staying has been professional pride.

“We all understand that you would get a better salary for an easier job in the private sector. We, the experienced ones, have decided to do exactly this work because we believe in public health care,” says Svartsjö.

“Yes, it has been the interest and love for heart patients that has kept us here,” his colleague thinks.

Svartsjö made his departure decision due to ICU transfer plans. He still says that the situation has been drifting in a bad direction for a long time and eventually became explosive.

After the pandemic, people working in intensive care in different special fields started getting more and more requests to substitute for each other.

At first, the exhaustion caused by the pandemic affected the need for placement. For example, many switched to part-time work because of it.

Husi’s organizational change made this year increased the number of requests, as did the opening of the new Bridge Hospital.

“The idea is to replace each other with caregivers from different fields as needed without proper training. After all, it’s flattering that everyone imagines they can take care of everything. It’s not true,” says Svartsjö.

He says that he greatly appreciates his colleagues at Siltasairaita, who specialize in trauma patients and neurosurgery, for example.

“I am not an expert in other special fields, nor are they in heart patients. There are a million different things here, which involve different sensitivities for each patient group.”

“Me treating a patient from another field from my side is a bit like telling a heart surgeon to go and have hip surgery today. Nothing will come of it,” Svartsjö’s colleague gasps.

He estimates that learning the basics of cardiac output would take even another intensive care unit nurse weeks, and for anything even slightly more complicated, at least months. The same would also apply the other way around.

It’s difficult to even give quick advice to a colleague in another field when you don’t necessarily know which things you take for granted are completely foreign to someone else.

The devices are different, as are the meters and limits that tell about the patient’s condition. In an emergency, actions must come from the spine. It can be life-threatening for the patient if danger signs are not noticed in time.

“With patients from another field, there is a risk that I will make a mistake. In the case of heart patients, I take responsibility for them because I trust my skills,” says a colleague.

For example, with a heart patient, one thing to monitor closely is blood pressure. The same is true for a patient who has undergone brain surgery, but the essential limit values ​​are different. In addition to blood pressure, cerebral pressure should be monitored in patients with brain surgery. With technology that is completely foreign to the heart rate nurse.

The colleague feels that he has been asked to substitute voluntarily in the past. Now the department’s transfer plans are a sign of coercion.

If the intensive care units will be centralized in Siltasairaila, more technology needed by heart patients is needed there, Svartsjö thinks. So the new hospital should be re-equipped, even though Torni’s heart power was only completed seven years ago.

The nurses also consider it a safety risk that the journey from the cardiac surgery operating rooms to the hospital would be from a few meters to hundreds of meters and would include an elevator ride.

Transferring active patients is avoided as much as possible in the hospital, as it is a very demanding operation. In intensive care, elevators are avoided for the same reason as in rescue operations: the elevator can get stuck between floors.

Svartsjö thinks the most about the fact that the close-knit group that cares for heart patients would break up.

“The impact of this on patient safety is not an opinion. There is plenty of research on the fact that a mutually trusting treatment chain of professionals is absolutely essential in terms of treatment results,” he says.

For example, heart transplant patients and ECMO patients on a heart-lung machine are treated with heart power. In the treatment of these patients, Meilahti’s results are, by international comparison, the very best.

Svartsjö not going far. He is transferred from the intensive care unit to Tornisairala’s Heart Unit, where procedures such as ball dilations and pacemaker installations are performed.

His colleague is still thinking about what to do, but he does not agree to the general intensive care unit for all areas. It would go against his professional ethics.

At Sydänteko, you can see a mass exodus of professionals similar to the one on the Siltasairaila side already seen. My colleague says that it would be difficult to change direction after something like that, even if new people were hired for intensive care from somewhere.

“If this number of experienced nurses leave, it will take decades before the skills are brought back to the current level.”