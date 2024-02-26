Healthcare crisis | HUS: Birthing activities will be reduced next summer

HUS will reduce birthing activities next summer. It closes part of Lohja Hospital's operations for the entire summer.

HUS reduce birthing activities next summer. It completely closes parts of Lohja Hospital's operations for the entire summer.

The reason is that there are “major challenges” in getting doctors to the hospital's emergency room, Husi's press release says.

The decision is based on patient safety.

I'm taking a break during this period, those who give birth are referred to the Women's Clinic and to Espoo and Hyvinkää hospitals.

During this time, around 300 births will be transferred to other maternity hospitals in Hus. All employees are offered work from elsewhere in Hus.

“Delivery operations require, in addition to the staff of the delivery unit, round-the-clock operating theater readiness and pediatrician services. We will not be able to guarantee this whole thing at Lohja hospital with certainty next summer,” the announcement says.

The decision was made on Monday by the chief medical officer Markku Mäkijärvi.

Previously in January, a working group of experts proposed a country-wide reform in which the operations of five hospitals would be significantly reduced.

In the first phase, from the beginning of 2026, the number of maternity hospitals would be reduced so that, with the exception of Uuttamaa, each welfare region would have only one maternity hospital. The number of maternity hospitals in Uusimaa would also decrease.

The number of maternity hospitals in Uusimaa has been on display for a long time. The latest uproar arose when the CEO of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus). Matti Bergendahl cited the termination as an example of savings.

The qualification is justified by the ever-worsening shortage of skilled personnel.

The news is updated.