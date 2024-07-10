Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Healthcare crisis | Helsinki’s well-paid doctors get more money for clearing the queue

July 10, 2024
in World Europe
Healthcare crisis | Helsinki’s well-paid doctors get more money for clearing the queue
Helsinki is trying to break up queues at health centers by giving doctors more money. The increased fees are valid until the end of the year.

Helsinki health center doctors receive significantly more money if they participate in breaking up treatment queues.

Financial compensation will be given until the end of the year in the form of an increased salary for breaking up queues. The compensation applies to Helsinki health center doctors who work at the health stations of health centers and internal medicine polyclinics.

