Healthcare crisis | Helsinki “streamlines” callbacks for patients

Helsinki intends to “streamline” the callbacks of health centers. This means that starting Monday, patients will only be called back once.

In the future, the people of Helsinki will therefore have to keep the volume on on their phones if they want to answer the health center’s contact.

Customers are no longer targeted twice or thrice, but only once. If the customer does not answer the call from the health center, he will receive a text message, which prompts him to contact again.

“We want to make contacting the health centers smoother,” says the head physician of the health centers in Helsinki Timo Lukkarinen in the bulletin.

According to Lukkarinen, the reason for the reduction in callbacks is the change in the healthcare law, which, according to Lukkarinen, requires the city to “smoothly run” the service.

The city’s aim is to shorten the queues of the telephone service in this way. According to Lukkarinen, calls in the queue can be made faster because the callers’ time is not spent chasing the same patients with new calls.

“The goal is for customers to get in touch with the service they need faster, and our accessibility will also improve.”

According to a press release published by the City of Helsinki, the change regarding the call-back service of health stations will come into effect next week, Monday, November 27.

From November 27, the callback service at the health centers will be available from Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Fridays and holidays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.