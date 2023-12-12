Healthcare crisis | Helsinki is preparing to recruit nurses from abroad

The city of Helsinki is preparing to cover the shortage of thousands of caregivers with foreign labor.

The matter will be discussed in the social, health and rescue committee on Tuesday.

According to an estimate by Keva, formerly known as Municipal Pension Insurance, Helsinki will need 1,800 community nurses and 2,100 nurses in less than ten years to compensate for retirement. In addition to that, 1,100 new nurses are needed due to population growth.

The availability of personnel is a major challenge in the social and health sector.

The situation aims to make it easier by recruiting more workforce from abroad.

In 2023, Helsinki implemented two pilot projects in which medical personnel were procured from abroad, both from EU countries and from outside the EU. This year, around 90 people were recruited from abroad.

In Helsinki, foreign nurses have been used in hospital, rehabilitation and care services, of which the greatest need has been in senior centers. Next year, foreign labor will also be tried in disability services.

Now the city is preparing to organize a new tender for the recruitment of foreign labor.

The object of the procurement is a service for recruiting nursing staff from abroad, which organizes apprentice nurses and qualified nurses and public health nurses for the city's social and health services.

The total value of the acquisition is approximately three million euros.

Offers the basis of comparison is the price. According to the proposal given to the board, qualitative criteria are taken into account by setting strict minimum requirements for the service.

In addition, service providers are required to commit to the city's ethical principles. Nursing personnel may only be offered from countries that have not been defined as high-risk countries.

Initially, service providers are required to recruit at least 40 people annually.

The contract period is supposed to start in April 2024.