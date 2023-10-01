Healthcare crisis | Emeritus professor: The plans for the transfer of the intensive care unit spoke of Hus’s internal power struggle

Markku S. Nieminen, who managed the heart and lung center for years, calculates that nothing would be saved by merging the intensive care units.

“I hollered the plan to move the intensive care unit specialized in heart disease into a part of the general intensive care unit saves nothing. It’s about power politics within Hus”, says Markku S. Nieminen.

The promontory is professor emeritus of cardiology and has had a 40-year career at Hus. Before his retirement, he founded the Husi Heart and Lung Center and was its branch manager for years.

HS told a couple of weeks ago about Husi’s plans to give up a separate heart power. This would reduce the intensive care places in Meilahti as a whole, but in cardiac surgery and cardiac intensive care, there are especially concerns about the erosion of special expertise and nurses leaving for other places.

The pattern is also related to Husi’s future savings goals, but Husi’s CEO Matti Bergendahl assured, that the decision is not made with euros, but with patient safety first. A more detailed investigation is currently being carried out.

Nieminen wants to talk about the topic publicly for two reasons. For him, it is more about Hus’s internal problems than money.

“It is in the heart patient’s advantage that decisions about his treatment throughout the entire treatment chain are made by experts specializing in heart diseases. Secondly, heart nurses with special training must be valued and listened to.”

The promontory considers that the background of the proposed change to the intensive care units is the desire to combine the intensive care units into a kind of general unit that has been raging within Husi since the 90s.

“It’s a really old-fashioned idea,” says the professor emeritus.

The battle for power is therefore fought between those who support this kind of general power and those who oppose it.

In the world’s best university hospitals, the treatment chain for heart patients and the intensive care unit for demanding heart patients are typically a unified whole, where everything is in the hands of professionals who specialize in this and the various functions are physically close to each other, says the professor emeritus.

For example, the beginning of the treatment chain for a patient who needs a demanding heart surgery can be like this: ambulance – monitoring department – operating theater – intensive care unit specialized for heart patients. For example, heart transplant patients, patients with severe heart failure with auxiliary pumps and patients with severe arrhythmias are treated with heart power.

“Treatment results in a specialized intensive care unit are better than in general intensive care units,” says Nieminen.

He also thinks that it would be pointless to expect any savings from the transfer.

“Whenever an administrative border is crossed, more costs and delays arise.”

The promontory is also afraid that heart and lung diseases will repeat the same development that was already seen when the new Bridge Hospital was opened.

For example, when Töölö’s accident center was merged into Meilahti’s extensive emergency department and the intensive care units of several specialties were connected to the same unit, widespread dissatisfaction and dismissals followed.

Surgery queues grew, for example, in orthopedics and neurosurgery.

Even in cardiac surgery, there are already too long operating queues, which is explained by the lack of staff in the operating theatres.

“In areas of particularly demanding care, it is important that the work community is well-functioning, the employees know each other, trust each other’s skills and can mutually agree on the adjustment of work shifts,” Nieminen sums up.