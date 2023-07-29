Healthcare crisis | A year ago, the doctor stated that the knee must be operated, but Mirja Luosola is still waiting for time in Hus

More than a year of waiting times and cancellations of appointments. HS readers say that they have even gone to a private clinic in Estonia because they haven’t had time for Hus.

Last in August of the year Mirja Luosolan the kneecap dislocated. Luosola put the lump in place himself, but the doctor found that it was in the wrong place.

After six months, in February, the leg was examined. The doctor stated that the leg must be amputated. Even then, Luosola was told that the surgery would take place towards the end of the treatment guarantee period.

According to the treatment guarantee, Luosola should have had the surgery by mid-August. However, the hospital in Peijas announced last week that the surgery may take even longer until February of next year.

Surgery a demanding knee makes it difficult for Luosola to move up the stairs and work in early childhood education.

“At work, you have to keep an eye on your back when children can come running from behind to hug you. If the foot is then in the wrong position, the lumpio will dislodge very easily,” says Luosola.

He is also not able to teach the children, for example, gymnastics. In addition, you have to spend a lot of time on the floor with the children, which is difficult for Luosola to get up from.

Luosola also says that walking up the stairs has become more difficult during the year.

For Luosola a service voucher was not issued to get the surgery from a private person.

“The nurse said that Husi’s management has ordered that service vouchers are not issued for this type of surgery,” says Luosola about the phone conversation with the surgery queue nurse.

Now Luosola has made a reminder to Hus according to the instructions of the patient representative. In Valvira’s instructions, it is stated that the manager responsible for healthcare at the treatment facility must investigate the reminder and respond to it in writing within about a month.

“I would like to get some kind of explanation from the management of Hus, what they are aiming for with this activity. It’s not just my situation, but so many others are in the queues,” says Luosola.

HS also told about patients’ experiences with surgery queues in April. The worst situation then was precisely in orthopedics.

HS collected readers’ experiences of Husi’s congestion. Luosola is one of the respondents to the survey. HS does not publish the names of the other defendants, but their identities are known to the editor.

“ “I wonder how I can cope with my pain. This is a fight.”

For ages canceling and long waiting times also feel overwhelming according to others who told about their experiences in HS’s survey.

A person waiting for back surgery was told in late spring that he could possibly not get an appointment until the fall of 2024. According to the nurse, it depends on whether the queues can be cleared in August.

“Those words made me have suicidal thoughts. I wonder how I can cope with my pain. This is a fight. One day at a time.”

Another reader says that he waited 2.5 years for his surgery, even though it was supposed to be in March 2021.

“Waiting is really painful and stressful. It feels like my whole life is on hold because of this wait.”

Part of those who answered the survey says that they finally decided to get treatment elsewhere. One respondent says that he went to a private clinic to have an eyelid surgery ordered by a doctor after waiting a year for surgery at a public one.

Later, when Hus was called, he found out that his information had been entered incorrectly, so he had not progressed in the surgery queue at all.

Another reader says that he was offered a shoulder inspection from Hus after one year and eight months. He decided to go to a private clinic in Estonia to treat his shoulder.

Surgery in addition, readers also report congestion in other medical care services.

One reader says that the imaging of his rare brain tumor has been postponed due to traffic jams. There is no information about when the time will be yet. From imaging congestion was reported in the beginning of July.

A reader suffering from prostate cancer tells about his targeted radiation therapy, which lasted for the summer. The referring doctor had estimated in February that the treatment should be done in April due to the aggressiveness of the cancer.

However, time for Hus ran into the summer and he was even more late until July due to the urologist’s absence.