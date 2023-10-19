“The ideal would be to be able to set up an observatory within the Ministry of Health that analyses, researches and plans interventions throughout the national territory to bridge, first of all, territorial differences and then to connect the health policies of the regions”. Thus Antonio Cotura, president of Fiadda Aps (Italian Federation for the rights of deaf people and families), speaking at Welfair, the ‘healthcare fair’, the new format that Fiera Roma has organized to bring together, until 20 October, all the actors in the world of health. “In children with preverbal deafness, intervention must be effective and timely, from audiological newborn screening to rehabilitation interventions, speech therapy and prosthetics. In each of these areas we have problems”, in particular, he concludes, of “long waiting lists”.