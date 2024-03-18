The costs of healthcare for asylum seekers will have increased sharply in 2023 compared to previous years. This is evident from a tender document from the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA). NRC saw, after reporting Through Fidelity. In 2022, the reception agency spent more than 155.5 million euros on facilitating healthcare, in 2023 this was 225 million.

“The costs partly depend on the number of residents under the responsibility of the COA,” the body writes in the tender document. The figures show that the number of asylum seekers increased by just over 12 percent between 2022 and 2023, while costs increased by more than 44 percent. The individual care costs per resident of the registration and reception centers increased from approximately 3,000 to approximately 3,900 euros.

It is not clear from the tender document exactly where the cost increase comes from and the COA did not want to respond immediately. The increase is striking, because in the past year there has also been harsh criticism of the poor quality of healthcare for asylum seekers. The Healthcare and Youth Inspectorate concluded a year ago that “major shortcomings” in the care of residents of crisis emergency shelters lead to “major risks”. For example, only emergency care is available there, no care that can be postponed any longer.

Inadequate resources and little guidance

Wrote last year NRC about the problems with healthcare that COA offers asylum seekers in crisis reception locations. For example, the secondment company Arts & Specialist sends inexperienced primary doctors to reception locations, where they have to solve medical problems with inadequate resources and little guidance. They can only submit questions to a remote GP by telephone.

In the tender document, COA makes a forecast for healthcare costs for 2024; these will be another 33 percent higher than the costs for 2023. They amount to 300 million euros. The expected increase in the number of residents of COA locations is greater than that between 2022 and 2023, namely just over 30 percent.

