The nightmare for a well-known surgeon from a hospital in Northern Italy is over, thanks to the latest victory in the Council of State of the Consulcesi legal team. The case in question concerns a surgeon who had been cited by the territorially competent regional prosecutor's office to fulfill a request for reimbursement of approximately 250 thousand euros, paid by his healthcare company for an alleged episode of malpractice. Consulcesi announces in a note that, after 4 years, the final sentence of rejection of the Court of Auditors of the request for treasury damage has arrived, for which the doctor, who has relied on the Consulcesi network, has finally freed himself from a 'sword of Damocles who, like many other health workers who experience the same drama every day, had been pursuing it for too long.

“The case is emblematic of the often unfounded requests for compensation by companies – comments Francesco Del Rio, lawyer of Consulcesi – In this circumstance, the request for compensation was found to lack an adequate and convincing preliminary investigation activity prior to the introduction of the action against the doctor, for which all the elements of the proposed tax damage were deemed by the Court to be uncertain, debatable and unproven, as the company also decided to liquidate the damage without even waiting for the outcome of the official technical consultancy ordered by the magistrate in the pending compensation proceedings”.

Thanks to the decisive contribution of Consulcesi and the appointed partner, the lawyer Andrea Gangemi – we read in the note – we have thus achieved full recognition of the reasons of the surgeon who not only won the case, but also obtained a substantial conviction from the opposing party to pay the legal costs incurred. .

Consulcesi lawyers highlight the importance of defending oneself adequately and promptly from any initiative that could foresee an economic request for tax damage. After the introduction of article 9 of the Gelli law, the company's ability to settle the dispute with the patient cannot ignore the involvement of the doctor concerned in the transaction. However, the lawyers themselves underline how, despite the regulatory clarity, the investigation process is often cumbersome and incomplete. Sometimes companies proceed with a few investigations without delving into the reality of the facts, while it is essential that the healthcare professional can clearly explain his position from the beginning. For this reason it is important to resort to the assistance of a legal professional as soon as the request for information is received from the healthcare company following a request for compensation received, involving your insurance company, as a precaution, in the event that a subsequent request is received. notice of compensation, so as to structure in time an adequate defensive strategy to be used in the possible accounting judgment.

Given the importance of immediately relying on a competent lawyer in the matter to best defend oneself against requests for compensation from healthcare companies