The new concept of digital care revolves around the pivot of nursing professions for their inextricable link to the concepts of relationship, care and communication. Technology adds value only if it allows the provision of new services, more sustainable, more personalized, capable of detecting health needs that are little or not at all covered today. These are the themes at the center of the conference ‘Connected Care – Current frontiers and success factors in digital transformation in healthcare’ organized by Fnopi, National Federation of Orders of Nursing Professions, in collaboration with the University of Bologna. The works, hosted in the Aula Absidale di Santa Lucia, were attended by representatives of the Ministry of Health, the Department of Digital Transformation of the Presidency of the Council, Agenas, Guarantor for the Protection of Personal Data, Regions, Universities, Health and Social Health Professions.