Healthcare, communication at a standstill: 69% ask for more content published on Facebook (32% on You Tube and 29% on Instagram)

42% of citizens judge the quality of external communication of our country's hospitals and healthcare companies to be insufficient. They are people who consult websites, social networks and other official media of these structures, looking for information on health and not just on the medical-health services provided. However, online texts are judged not to be easy to understand by 23% of users, 37% do not consider them exhaustive and 43% do not consider them to be updated regularly. In fact, in 40% of cases not all the desired information was found. Furthermore, over 50% of citizens would like to read more news on the sites on the main pathologies, on the primary prevention of these and more generally on the healthy behaviors to adopt.

As regards social media, a greater presence of the company is required through the publication of content especially on Facebook (69%), You Tube (32%) and Instagram (29%). 51% have never read a press release from their company/hospital and only 8% regularly consult the newsletter of their hospital. This is what emerges from a survey promoted among Italian citizens and users of hospitals and healthcare companies. It is part of the project “Internal and external communication in healthcare companies: from the press office to digital communication”.

It is promoted by the Extraordinary Commissioner of the Local Health Authority of Rome 1 Giuseppe Quintavalle in collaboration with Rossana Berardi (Full Professor of Oncology at the Polytechnic University of Marche and National Treasurer of AIOM-Italian Association of Medical Oncology) and Mauro Boldrini (Director of Communications of AIOM). It aims to strengthen the communication of the healthcare facilities of our Peninsula in order to improve the national healthcare system overall. The results of the survey are presented today in Rome at a press conference together with those of a second survey. It was carried out between 35 representatives of as many polyclinics, hospitals or universities, IRCCS, AST or ASL active throughout the national territory. 62% of “insiders” judge the external communication of their healthcare facility to be very positive but 17% admit that they do not have an internal press office. 48% say they do not have a precise editorial plan and 51% do not have a pre-established procedure for disclosing news externally. Only 26% say they can use a real social media manager for the daily management of the various Facebook, Instagram or YouTube profiles.

“With the new project we want to encourage as much as possible a better management of our healthcare communication – underlines Giuseppe Quintavalle -. Every single hospital, regardless of its size, and every local health authority can play a truly important role in promoting access and circulation of correct and certified information. Health, medicine and healthcare are very complex topics that concern the entire society, not just patients and their caregivers. Our national healthcare system must also innovate on the communication side.

Activities on digital and traditional media must be given more attention and entrusted to appropriately trained professionals”. Specific national recommendations for healthcare companies will soon be published. “Our working group which brought together doctors and journalists is developing them – continues Rossana Berardi -. They will provide precise indications and thus help healthcare facilities to develop their own effective communication strategies.

As the two investigations have highlighted, there is a need and also an urgency for better collaboration between the media and health. Unclear communication can encourage the spread of fake news and this is quite evident in oncology. Cancer represents a major socio-health problem with over 3 million people affected in Italy alone. Also thanks to correct communication we can defeat oncological diseases. And it is also with this objective that the second edition of the first university specialization course in “Communicating cancer, medicine and health” promoted by the Polytechnic University of Marche begins. 25 places are available, it will take place in hybrid mode on a fortnightly basis and will last six months. Classes will begin on May 10th while the deadline for submitting applications is April 15th.

A multidisciplinary team of professionals will teach participants how to deal with information and communication on medicine and health issues, with particular regard to the oncology field”. “The pandemic has taught us how fundamental new forms of digital communication are – adds Mauro Boldrini -. Let's think, for example, of the live social media or remote meetings that accompanied us in the most difficult moments of the two-year period 2020-2021. Yet, the survey shows that as many as 97% of healthcare facilities do not have their own Web TV.

Sometimes even the most banal services that directly concern the primary functions of hospitals or local health authorities are lacking. In 14% of cases it is not possible to download or fill out forms directly online from the company website. While as many as 33% of users have never booked a healthcare service online. There is still a long way to go for correct internal and external communication, and all the actors involved must do their part.” “It is estimated that around a third of the news on cancer published on social media is false or inaccurate from a scientific point of view – states Elio Rosati, Regional Secretary of Cittadinanzattiva Lazio -. It means that millions of people, across the entire national territory, risk reading and sharing fake news on a very sensitive topic. To “protect” citizens from these dangers, a new alliance between doctors and information professionals is needed”. “Healthcare personnel must also learn to communicate correctly with the media, patients and also the rest of the scientific community – concludes Antonio Magi, President of the Medical Association of Rome -. New technologies can help us in our work and encourage direct and immediate contacts. Furthermore, the web guarantees easy and immediate access to a lot of medical-health information. Doctors must play a fundamental educational role and direct users to safe and certified sources of news.”