“It is necessary that innovative drugs are reimbursed and recognized in our country much earlier than they currently are. Our country suffers from delays.” “Really very long times and therefore the process of analysis and price negotiation by the Italian regulatory agency must be accelerated”. These are the words of Francesco Cognetti, president of the Federation of Cardiac, Hematological and Hematological Oncologists (Foce), at the sixth edition of the 'Inventing for Life Health Summit'.