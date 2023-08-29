At La Piazza di Affari the clash between Gemmato-Emiliano: video

Flywheel “rags” to Lto Square Of Italian affairs, the political event conceived and organized by the director Angelo Maria Perrino. To take the stage Marcellus GemmatoUndersecretary of Health e Michele Emiliano, regional governor of Puglia. The theme at the center of the debate: the (bad) Apulian health care. The mayor also intervened in the case Ceglie Messapica (Toasts) Angelo Palmisano.

It all began during the first evening of the kermesse by Affaritaliani.it Saturday 26 Augustwhen the Undersecretary of Health, guest a The square to Ceglie Messapica, interviewed by director Perrino, launched a “veiled” attack on the Apulian governor, speaking of the “serious health problems” in his region. “As an Apulian and a Southerner I cannot deny that the health problem exists, especially in the South and in Puglia. Every day friends and simple citizens ask me why they have to wait six months for a diagnostic investigation. The levers are in the hands of the region led by Emiliano and by the councilor for health. I’m not disengaging, but the points to compose the public health puzzle must be clearly defined “, explained Gemmato.

to solve theimpasse one should “stop with the clientelism in healthcareused as electoral consensus”, Gemmato remarked. “Citizens often have to go to Puglia to have a diagnostic investigation take off the hat from the potentate of the moment to skip the line. We have to go back to being one of the best public health organizations in the world. According to Bloomberg, the Italian one is fourth in the world and therefore we don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. There are great professionalism of health workers “.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF GEMMATO’S ATTACK ON EMILIANO DURING THE SQUARE

Healthcare, Emiliano: “Customership system in Puglia? Gemmato explains”

Strong outbursts which did not leave the person concerned indifferent. “The undersecretary with the mandate for health says that in Puglia “there is a patronage system” and that “to have an exam quickly you have to go and get recommended”, he will have “at least the fumus of a possible crime, otherwise it is a clown and clowns can’t be undersecretaries”, thundered the Emilian governor guest on the last appointment de The squarewhich took place yesterday Monday 28th August.

“If the undersecretary, who is a public official who has the duty to supervise the Italian health system and the Apulian one, says something like this, the competent Public Prosecutor’s Office must take this report, must call Gemmato and must ask him why he having said these things: he must motivate objective and not political reasons, because otherwise he is confusing the two roles”, he underlined. “It is not possible that an institutional representative also has the thankless task of having to politically attack the person he is supposed to help instead“, he explained. “There is the risk that tomorrow I will have to write to the minister” explaining to him that “his undersecretary said that there is cronyism here”.

But everything did not end in a simple question and answer (at a distance) between Gemmato and Emiliano. The mayor of Ceglie Messapica also intervened in the case, Angelo Palmisanowho just during the conversation between director Perrino and the Apulian governor, shouted a “it didn’t go like that” from the audience, referring to the words spoken Saturday 26 August by the Undersecretary of Health. At this point, the manager Perrino spoke, underlining the truthfulness of the words of Gemmato. And the full video of the speech on Saturday 26 August, in which the undersecretary himself denounced a patronage system in the Apulian health sector, published on Affaritaliani.itis yet another proof.

