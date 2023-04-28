In Italy from North to South there is a lack of doctors, both family and hospital, but also nurses and paediatricians. In the peripheral and ultra-peripheral areas of the inland areas, the so-called healthcare desertification is evident, i.e. territories in which people find it difficult to access treatment due, for example, to long waiting times, the scarcity of healthcare personnel or large distances from point of care delivery. And the problem risks not being solved by the funds made available by the Pnrr. In fact, only 16-17% of community homes and hospitals will be built in these areas. These are the data from the report ‘Health needs in internal areas’, produced by Cittadinanzattiva, and which Anna Lisa Mandorino, general secretary of Cittadinanzattiva, analyzes in an interview published by Alleati per la salute (www.alleatiperlasalute.it), the medical-scientific information portal created by Novartis.

“The Dm77 reform, connected to the Pnrr, puts a hand on desertification with the creation and strengthening of territorial structures to fill the gaps in proximity assistance – explains Mandorino – However, there are two critical points. These structures must be populated, and here let’s go back to the point from which the report started, which highlights how these figures, at the moment, are not available for blocking turnover, cutting personnel costs, for example.These years will therefore still be difficult, we will pay the consequences of that that has not been done. Once the critical phase has been overcome, however, it must be considered that the investment in personnel is structural and must be repeated. It will require additional resources or is destined to fail”.

In detail, the report reveals that overcrowding in family doctors’ and paediatricians’ surgeries is evident in the North with realities such as Asti and its province, with only one pediatrician for 1,813 children, compared to the 800 required by law. The shortage of hospital gynecologists, on the other hand, affects the South more. In addition to Caltanissetta, where there is one specialist for every 40,565 women, there are also Macerata, Viterbo, La Spezia and three provinces of Calabria (Reggio Calabria, Vibo Valentia and Cosenza). Contrary to what some believe, “territorial assistance has not been weakened to strengthen the hospital – observes Mandorino – In reality it is the policy of definancing reduction and cuts in structures and beds that has reduced access, both for hospital what territory”.

In addition to the shortage of doctors throughout Italy, continues the secretary of Cittadinanzattiva, “due to the desertification that has occurred over time, especially for the territorial health infrastructures”, “there is also a shortage of nurses, of whom the Pnrr often speaks” because they are figures “prevalent for certain services, such as community hospitals”.

The “Pnrr – concludes Maiorino – has the potential to be an intervention that innovates and strengthens territorial assistance, but connections must be created and what already exists in the territory must be strengthened with an investment, strengthening the network between operators, leading to systems digitized medicine to cover even the most remote, fragile and distant areas. The ideal would be that, when the Community Houses are built as a structure, everything that is preparatory and functional for citizens’ rights was already done, with a optimization and an investment in what already exists”.

