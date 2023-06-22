“We are working on the reform of the governance of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) which we hope will see the light from 1 October with a new, much more simplified organization. But above all that it can keep up with all the other European realities in approving medicines, pharmacological innovations, vaccines and technologies for the treatment of pathologies for which, to date, there are still no cures”. This was stated by Luciano Ciocchetti (Fdi), vice president of the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber, speaking at the event “A paradigm shift in the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in early childhood”, promoted on his initiative at the Palazzo Theodoli Bianchelli headquarters (House of Representatives).

Furthermore, he adds, “we are committed to the reform of the so-called silos of innovative drugs, which should include the new preventive monoclonal antibody for the respiratory syncytial virus in children”.