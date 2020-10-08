Healthcare Chairman of the Military Committee Lohi: Reform of the Customer Fees Act would increase the queues of health centers in dental care

“As a whole, this is a major reform that we are working to complete before Christmas. The consultations are still ongoing and it will be considered afterwards whether there is anything to be specified in the proposal, ”says Markus Lohi (center), Chairman of the Military Committee.

7.10. 16:37 | Updated 8:58

Parliamentary Chairman of the Committee on Social Affairs and Health Markus Lohi (Central) acknowledges that the reform of the Health Care Customer Payment Act threatens to increase the number of dental care queues on the public side.

The Government’s proposal for a new Customer Payment Act has progressed to the Parliament’s Social Affairs and Health Committee. The committee has already consulted a number of experts and will continue to do so.

“As a whole, this is a major reform that we are working to complete before Christmas. The consultations are still ongoing and we will look at whether there is anything to be specified in the presentation, ”says Lohi.

Customer fees for social and health services are to be made reasonable by a law reform that will enter into force next July. The payment ceiling for treatments would still be 683 euros per year. From the beginning of 2022, it would also include, for example, oral health care, therapy and temporary home care.

One one of the experts consulted by the Military Committee is the Finnish Dental Association. It is in favor of including oral health services in the contribution ceiling, as this will make it easier for the most vulnerable to seek treatment.

The Dental Association thinks the law reform will attract people to move from private practices to health centers. This would be due to the fact that in the future charges for oral health care services, such as dental visits, would also be included in the coverage ceiling. It could entice people to move to health centers where queues would be further lengthened.

In a study by the National Institute for Health and Welfare from 2017 to 2018, almost a fifth of the population said they had not received sufficient dental services. Nearly half of them felt that customer payments hampered access to services. Just over half of adult oral health care services are now produced in the public sector and the other half in the private sector.

Social- and member of the Health Committee, Member of Parliament Hanna Sarkkinen (left) says it is difficult to predict how much a shift toward public dental care will result from the reform.

“Some of it may come.”

However, he describes the reform as a big improvement over the current one.

“Now oral health care is finally coming under the pay ceiling. I made the bill a few years ago and I am very glad that this public health, healing and inequality diminishing change is now progressing “, says Sarkkinen.

Sarkkinen admits that this is only a partial reform, but the direction towards lower customer fees is the right one.

Sarkkinen also reminds that the government has set a price tag for the reform, so it is difficult to make an extension of the current proposal, for example, in Parliament.

The amendments to the Customer Fees Act are estimated to reduce municipal customer fee revenues by a total of EUR 45 million from 2022 onwards. Oral healthcare accounts for EUR 9.9 million. The state has promised to compensate the municipalities for the loss by increasing the state contribution by an equivalent amount.

