“The instrument uses adaptive technology software such as artificial intelligence, which allows the execution of the exam to be speeded up, reducing discomfort for the patient, and obtaining extremely accurate images”. Thus Giuseppe Cenname, medical director of Marilab Garbatella and head of Marilab's diagnostic imaging department, speaking on the sidelines of the meeting “Impact of new technologies on early diagnosis and quality of care”, the fourth appointment of the “Marilab Talk”, held at the Marilab Center in Ostia. During the meeting, the first 3 Tesla high-field magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) available on the Roman coast, based on artificial intelligence, was also presented.