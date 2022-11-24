“We play our role within hospitals, local health authorities, in the regions or within the Medicines Agency (Aifa) to promote the quality and safety of care for citizens and our stakeholders”, explains Arturo Cavaliere, president of Sifo, an Italian company of hospital pharmacy and pharmaceutical services of healthcare companies. “We presented the government with new organizational models consistent with Ministerial Decree 77” which redesigns care in the area “with distribution settings for drugs and medical devices adapted to the digital transformation, increasing the capillarity in the area making nursing homes, community hospitals and territorial operational distribution points and automated lockers capable of delivering therapies 7 days a week with the governance of the hospital pharmacist”.