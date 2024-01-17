“Italy is not a country for young businesses. The data says so. And it is certainly nothing new, given that the decline in youth entrepreneurship is a trend that has been going on for over a decade now. But this does not mean that there are no emerging talents, interesting startups and young entrepreneurs with many things to say. On the contrary. And if our country really wants to keep up, it can't do without them.” Alberto De Angelis, commercial director and innovation manager of the Roman private healthcare facilities Paideia International Hospital and Mater Dei General Hospital, has no doubts about this.

“If you want to do business in an innovative way – claims De Angelis – with a long-term vision you cannot do without the contribution that comes from younger minds, from the ideas of startups, from the even slightly visionary challenges typical of new generations. But we must give them the opportunity to know and express themselves. And we must have the desire to listen to them. For this reason in 2024 the Paideia International Hospital and Mater Dei General Hospital group decided to give life to 'Paideia Project – The lab of young ideas', a series of initiatives aimed precisely at encouraging the presence of young people and startups in the field of entrepreneurship in the healthcare sector”.

“As the first act of the Paideia Project – continues De Angelis – we have decided to support, with a prize of 10 thousand euros, a competition between 30 early stage startups identified by Ventive, an investment company for startups, which will be judged by a jury of experts in regarding startups, healthcare and venture capital. It is a concrete way to bring the open innovation sector closer to that of healthcare. But it is just one of the initiatives that we are implementing and which are aimed specifically at younger people.” In the coming months “we will also give life to a day to introduce them to the world of healthcare entrepreneurship. An 'Open day' thanks to which young graduates will be able to get to know the behind the scenes of a reality like ours first-hand, free of charge, and meet professionals in the sector , interact actively. There are still too few young people in the healthcare world and I would like to be able to help them get to know a sector that offers a lot of space for different skills and which allows them to acquire different skills on different fronts, from marketing to legal”.

“I do not exclude that the event could also be an opportunity for a 'career day' for these young talents in our group. The future of healthcare lies in technology – concludes De Angelis – in innovation and digitalisation always of sustainability. Both with regards to diagnosis and treatment, but also and above all for the patient's journey, which will be increasingly personalized and increasingly automated. A revolution in the approach to healthcare and one cannot do without ideas, enthusiasm, of the vision of the younger people who have written the use of technologies and the value of innovation in their generational DNA”.