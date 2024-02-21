“Innovation is also fundamental in healthcare. Now we even have to imagine hospitals without walls for the future, because with artificial intelligence, with telemedicine, great things are already being done and, obviously, we will be able to do even more with future developments, but we will never be able to do without skills human.” Maria Elena Boschi, deputy of Italia Viva, said this on the occasion of the sixth edition of the 'Inventing for Life Health Summit'.
