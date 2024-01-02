Boom in attacks in hospitals, here are the scapegoats for an “inept” policy that demolishes public health

“A real war bulletin. An escalation of endless violence that sees the Italian nurses once again transform themselves into sacrificial victims of the inexplicable anger of a part of the community in deep crisis”. With these words Antonio De Palmanational president of the Nursing Up union, denounces yet another escalation of violence which he sees as protagonists doctors and nurses. They have now become the scapegoats of an “inept” policy that is cutting and demolishing the public health service. Second De Palma at the basis of violence there is a “dangerous bad culture, sneaky like a cancer, which has nothing to do with a civilized country like ours. There are no other words to describe what happened between Christmas and New Year in Italian hospitals from North to South”.

“The lack of staff wasn't enough, the exhausting shifts and missed holidays weren't enough”, De Palma continues. Which highlights that in particular the emergency rooms, with the influx of patients, which in most cases became unmanageable, “they turned into a real powder keg”. “What we tell you, reconstructed with the solid support of local reporters with whom we are constantly in contact, is a truly dramatic budget. Six official physical attacks reported over the very few days that characterized these end-of-year celebrations. Numbers that bring to light a very serious situation, which has reached a critical point more than ever”, continues the president of Nursing Up.

“Kicks, punches, slaps, threats: scenarios that we always struggle to describe, such is the indignation, as well as the absurdity of what happens every day and which has been dramatically repeated, in recent days, in the wards of our hospitals”, underlines De Palma again who lists the a's point by pointggressions that occurred in Italy between Christmas and New Year.

• Nurse kicked CTO of Naples: 62nd official assault since the beginning of the year in the city context, 28 December.

• Nurse attacked and threatened pediatric emergency room in Bari. The man even fainted following the stress of the attack. (December 28)

• Nurse and doctor slapped by the relatives of a recently deceased patient who go into a rage. It happens at emergency room of the San Paolo in Naples (December 26).

• Nurses and other healthcare workers attacked in emergency room of the Livorno hospital (December 27)

• Cassino, nurse attacked by patient with mental disorders. The man even throws a monitor at him (December 26).

• Vicenza: 118 nurse punched (24 December).

“Do you really think it's over here? If all this is what is officially known about the period from Christmas to New Year, who knows how many episodes of violence end up in the “mare magnum” of the underground economy, which are not reported out of fear or, even worse, because of the it could become a dangerous addiction to serious facts like these: custom. We cannot accept all this“, he concludes De Palma.

