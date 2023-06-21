“It’s time to make the coupon to our National Health Service”. To say it Elena Bonetti, XII Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, speaking at the public meeting of Assosistema Confindustria entitled ‘The future of healthcare and the NHS in the light of the new Procurement Code and a new model of public procurement. Towards a new Spending Review?’.

“We need to have – underlines the parliamentarian – a state of the art of things. We need an overall reorganization that must have the courage to look at the relationship between the State and the Regions that we resolved in the emergency during the pandemic. We then need to focus on a revision of the system for recruiting and updating healthcare personnel, redesigning university training courses”.