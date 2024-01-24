Nursing Up, the president of the union: “We are faced with an exasperated community; too many inefficiencies in healthcare facilities”

“15 episodes of attacks against nurseswhich occurred from January 1st to today, in the space of not even 30 days, represent for Campania, and specifically for the ASL Napoli 1 Centro, ASL Napoli 2 Nord and ASL Napoli 3, not just a simple alarm bellbut the clear crumbling of the relationship of serenity and civic coexistence between some citizens and health professionals”. This is the dramatic appeal of Antonio De Palmanational president of Nursing Up.

“We are faced with one – continues the president – exasperated community, oppressed by the inconveniences and poor services of healthcare facilities. Of course the inconveniences of one healthcare in deep crisis like ours, even though they have reached their peak, they cannot justify the anger, the fits of madness, the threats and above all the barbaric violence against, in particular, defenseless nurses, especially women, mothers and wives, as well as against all other professionals from the Health, who pay the price of disorganization more than ever and become a dangerous scapegoat. We wanted to once again investigate, try to understand, through the delicate work of our local representatives, what is happening at this moment in the emergency room in Campaniain particular those of Naples and its province, during the night hours.

Let's be clear the emergency of attacks on healthcare workers it is not only in Campania, but we wanted to start from where, according to the numbers of our new investigation, the situation is most alarming.

How has the Ministry of the Interior, in concert with the prefecture, intervened concretely, with the announced restoration of public safety measures, in recent months, to manage the emergency of attacks against nurses, absolutely sacrificial victims of violence? Here is what emerges, here is the clear picture of what is happening.”

READ ALSO: Nurses on a war footing against pension cuts: the protest calendar

“As for the real situation of functioning emergency rooms– states De Palma – and open to the public in Campania, in the capital, There arein addition to Cardarelli, in the ASL Napoli Centro, only the San PaoloThe Pellegrini and the Sea Hospital. As is known, the one at San Giovanni Bosco never reopened to the public. Well, from our information, no. does not yet exist at Cardarellino public safety garrison, the squad of agents never arrived, even though we are talking about one of the largest hospitals in the central-south, with a very high influx of patients, particularly on weekends. Even in other local health authorities far from the capital, the announced arrivals of the agents, for example in realities such as the San Leonardo of Castellammarewhich covers the needs of thousands of citizens of the Sorrento peninsula, for now, as far as we know, have not yet materialized”.

“But this is not enough, there are other organizational facts that deserve, dutifully, to be told to the community. Consider that in the city of Naples alone, the agents' presence is active 7 days a week (at the San Paolo, Pellegrini and Ospedale del Mare), but only from 8 in the morning to midnight. This means that, in fact, after midnight, in the entire Campania region, not only in the province of Naples, it seems that there is not even the shadow of an agent of public safety alongside our nurses and other healthcare workers, in none of the city's emergency rooms, in any of the key hospitals in the area. Yet it is clear that during the night hours, any external patrols of security guards, who moreover cannot intervene for quell attacks, certainly not enough to prevent the worst from happening. It is clear that, after midnight, the absence of the police officers, with the police often arriving on site only after attacks have occurred, to block the agitated person on duty, when a single nurse also finds himself managing 20 patients alone in the triage area clearly reveals that there is not yet a deep-rooted and efficient prevention plan to protect the safety of our professionals, and that the reality of Campania represents only the sad tip of the iceberg” , he concludes De Palma.

READ ALSO: Nursing Up: “More money and protection, here's how to revitalize the healthcare system”

Subscribe to the newsletter

