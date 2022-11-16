The 2022 report produced by the Nomisma Observatory entitled: “System of generic drugs in Italy” was presented in Rome, at the Ara Pacis Auditorium. The annual study highlighted a continuous and transversal rise in the prices of all components of drug production, leading to a 21% increase in total costs in Italy in 2022 compared to 2021, for an increase of 937 million euros. Representatives from the institutional world, from the industrial landscape and operators in the healthcare world who underlined the need for a support policy from the State that can counter the season of uncertainty that has arisen and help businesses both from a financial and political point of view.