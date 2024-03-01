“You cannot attack the Minister of Health because healthcare in Campania does not work given that it is governed at a regional level. What De Luca does by placing the blame on Schillaci seems specious to me when things don't work in your region”. Thus the infectious disease specialist told Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti intervenes in defense of the Minister of Health in the clash between Schillaci and the President of Campania Vincenzo De Luca, at the center of the controversy over the Region's posters which have been displayed in various Campania cities for some days and which accuse the government of having “betrayed the South” .

Gemmato: “I'm sorry for De Luca but this Government believes in the South”

The Undersecretary for Health intervenes on the issue, Marcello Gemmato. “We return to the sender the accusations by the governor of Campania, De Luca against the Government, Minister Schillaci and public health. The situation in which Campania finds itself is ruinous – he states – Not for nothing is the Region still governed by De Luca holds the sad negative record for interregional healthcare mobility. I'm sorry for De Luca but this Government believes in the Southbelieves in public health and is restoring that fair and homogeneous health offer that the South deserves, enshrined in our Constitution and due to all Italian citizens”.

“The facts speak clearly and we have already brought home many of the things that De Luca himself lists in just 15 months of government. What has he done in 9 years of administration? – continues Gemmato – He accuses the government of not allocate sufficient funds for the South, and therefore also for the Region governed by him, when instead the application of the new distribution criteria of the National Health Fund for 2023 have shifted 220 million euros to the Southern Regions. Among these there is Campania, of course, with almost 84 million”.

“Not to mention healthcare construction. At the beginning of the month the Government allocated 1 billion euros to the Campania Region for the implementation of 13 different interventions spread across the regional territory, intended to strengthen public healthcare in the Region. As regards the actions dedicated to emergency medicine, in the so-called Bill Decree the first aid allowance has been provided for the staff employed in the emergency rooms, the hourly rate of the additional service in the emergency area has been increased and access to competitions for the Emergency-Urgency Discipline for those who have completed at least three years of service”, he concludes.