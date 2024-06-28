“Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) affects newborns and infants especially in the first year of life. What we have seen for several seasons is that prophylaxis against the virus works because “immunized” children get sick much less. This is why universal prophylaxis for all newborns is certainly desirable, as happens in several foreign countries and as is starting to happen in certain Italian regions”. This was stated by the president of the Puglia region of the SIP, Italian Society of Pediatrics, Mariella Baldassarre, today in Bari at the conference dedicated to the prevention of RSV infections in the very young.