Prevention and promotion of the health of young citizens at the Casa della Salute in Palidoro, with an initiative involving 10- and 12-year-old students from Fiumicino schools starting in September. Today, at the headquarters of the ASL Roma 3 in via Casal Bernocchi 73, the launch meeting of a pilot project was held that will lead to the creation of activities dedicated to pediatric age, “in a Health Promotion Center logic”. An initiative that the health company is working on after being chosen among the implementation sites of the European project Circe- Joint Action.

“Circe is a Joint Action co-financed by the European Community, a joint action for the increase of good clinical practices in primary care activated and transferred by 4 Member States (Belgium, Portugal, Slovenia and Spain) in 42 implementation sites of 12 Member States with structural, organizational and institutional differences in their health systems. Our ASL was selected to bring here to the territory the model of Health Promotion Center operating in several cities in Slovenia”, explains Francesca Milito, general director of ASL Roma 3.

A team from ASL Roma 3 composed of Antonio Fiore, director of the Sports Medicine department, Elisabetta Zuchi, director of the nursing health professions, and Paolo Michelutti, project manager, visited in May the HPC Ljubljana Moste-Polje, the most important center in the Slovenian city dedicated to adults, and the one in Domžale, whose activities are instead aimed at the youth population, with the aim of learning and adopting the healthcare model proposed on site. After this mission, the initial phase of the project began today in Casal Bernocchi with the presentation to the future actors (doctors, nurses and healthcare personnel) and to school managers.

“The first stage – Fiore said – allowed us to get to know and interact with the key professional figures of the center, to study the work methodology and the applied protocols on which the functioning of the structure and the patient care are based. The model to be replicated in Fiumicino is the one related to the second center visited, which promotes initiatives and interventions that here will concern 10 and 12 year old children. The central figure of these HPCs is the pediatrician, who has the task of carrying out the clinical evaluations and coordinating all the interventions carried out by the team members”.

The main target population of this type of health promotion center, Zuchi added, “is that represented by people at risk of obesity. Young people affected by severe obesity are therefore not recruited, but directed to health facilities dedicated to this type of pathology. The children included in the program are usually identified by the pediatrician of free choice, as part of routine anthropometric assessments, or by the school medicine team, composed of a pediatrician and a nurse, as part of health promotion campaigns. The team at the Casa della salute in Palidoro, where the Prevention center team will operate, coordinated by the nurse, will be made up of: nutritionist, psychologist, graduate in motor sciences”.

A series of educational and training interventions (seminars, workshops, open days) will be held in schools, aimed primarily at families and school staff. “Our ASL, always at the forefront in promoting initiatives to protect the health of our children, has firmly embraced the spirit of this project. Promoting health in a school context can first of all improve the current health of the youngest, but also enhance their academic and sports performance and facilitate their approach to social life”, concludes DG Milito.