“Companies must focus on the combination of technological innovation and patient care. Then, based on the area in which they operate, they will have to select the most innovative solutions that can have a decisive impact on improving the patient's care path”. Marco Arcelloni, Agfa Strategic Account Manager, said this on the sidelines of the second edition of the Healthcare Innovation Forum in Rome, an event organized by Core in which experts, academics, company managers and representatives of institutions participated.
