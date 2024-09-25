“Today I am at the demonstration promoted by Uap because many doctors present here express discomfort and difficulty in practicing their profession and ask for greater attention from the Government and from society as a whole. Among the aspects at the center of the protest is the issue of the nomenclature that concerns professional dignity with still very low rates. The Government had made a commitment and postponed everything to January 2025. And then there is the issue of the guarantee of services, also provided within pharmacies and services, which pose a problem of equality for all professionals in front of the rules”. This is what the Adnkronos Salute president of Fnomceo, the National Federation of the Orders of Surgeons and Dentists, Philip Ringsexplains his participation in the demonstration ‘For an efficient health system’ promoted by UAP together with a series of organizations and currently underway at the Brancaccio theater in Rome.

“From this stage – says Anelli – we reiterate a fact that is essential for us: we want to be considered equal. For the Italian medical class it is important that any type of service that affects the health of citizens is certified and of certified quality, so that clinicians can use those results calmly without thinking that they can create difficulties in the treatment of citizens”, he concludes.