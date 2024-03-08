“The new tariff for exams, interventions and outpatient visits, which was supposed to come into force on January 1st and was then postponed to April 1st 2024, raises our concern, the new LEAs must come into force, but some tariffs appear unsustainable even for Ophthalmology”. This is said by Romolo Appolloni, president of the Commission for ocular pathologies recently established at the Provincial Order of Rome of Surgeons and Dentists together with the president of Omceo Antonio Magi present at the first meeting.

Different professional categories are represented within the Commission: hospitalists with the directors of Complex Operational Units, university students with top professors and outpatient specialists. Furthermore, representatives of the main Italian ophthalmological societies participate: Aimo (Italian Association of Ophthalmologists) represented by the president Dr. Alessandra Balestrazzi and Siso (Italian Society for Ophthalmological Sciences) represented by the Secretary Doctor Scipione Rossi.

The President Magi reiterated the possibility of a postponement for the entry into force of the new tariff because the new tariffs could put many public and affiliated facilities in difficulty. “For ophthalmology – said Magi – it could be precisely cataract surgery, which is the most frequently performed eye surgery in Italy (around 600,000 surgeries per year), which suffers the greatest penalties due to the reduction of the tariff to just over of 800 euros. The cataract surgeries have become increasingly precise and effective but all this entails greater costs and with the cutting of reimbursements it will be necessary to reduce interventions in public and private facilities with a consequent inevitable extension of the already saturated waiting lists”.

The reduction could also be reflected in the context of private structures because the reimbursements of insurance companies could also be reduced which would end up penalizing even insured patients. “We remember – Appolloni continues – that delaying cataract surgery can severely limit the autonomy of affected patients and can constitute an important risk factor for accidental falls linked to the visual difficulties caused by this pathology, the experts underlined.

“As regards intravitreal injections for maculopathies (around 300,000 injections per year in Italy) we have a double problem, the reduction of reimbursements, which in fact means that only a few public structures actually provide the service, and the excessive bureaucratisation (linked to the F file or monitoring register) which involves personnel who could be employed in care activities every day and for many hours – recalls Omceo Rome – All this risks further reducing the number of patients who can be treated effectively to limit the damage caused by this disabling pathology which involves many families and caregivers in complex therapeutic processes”.

“We hope – is the conclusion of President Magi – that the regional and national institutions can listen to our requests in the interest of patients,” concluded the members of the Commission.