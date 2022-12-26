Healthcare | An exceptionally peaceful Christmas at Husi’s emergency room

After a quiet weekend, the number of visitors was on the rise in Peijas emergency room and Meilahti emergency room in Vantaa.

Christmas holidays went smoothly in the emergency rooms of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), and there were no bad traffic jams.

The surge of infectious diseases was visible, for example, in Husi’s children and youth emergency rooms, but otherwise the situation was good.

Husi’s units were full at Töölö hospital over the weekend, but there, too, it was quite calm in the emergency department.

“The Christmas weekend went relatively peacefully. Even the first aid announced in the morning that they have been quieter than usual”, Hus Akuut’s branch manager Maaret Castrén said on Monday.

Of course, there have been patients in the emergency room, but the waiting times did not rise nearly to what they were a few weeks ago.

HS wrote on December 13 that the Jorvi joint emergency room in Espoo was so badly congested that ambulances could not bring patients there for more than a week.

Castrén described the situation at the time as “creepy”. According to him, in the emergency room, life was “as if there was a major accident all the time”.

Read more: Ambulances have not been able to bring patients to Jorvi Hospital for 10 days: “The situation is horrible”

Boxing Day was a little more lively than the already quiet Christmas weekend.

“On Monday, there were slightly more people waiting to be admitted to primary health care than on the weekend,” Castrén said.

On Monday, it was the most crowded in Vantaa at Peijas’ joint emergency room. According to Castrén, the number of visitors was also increasing at Meilahti’s emergency room after a quiet weekend.

According to Castrén, the longest waiting times have been “between 12 and 16 hours”.

“Before Christmas, waiting times were 40, 60 or even more than a hundred hours. Compared to that, the situation over the weekend has been really nice,” says Castrén. He specifies that no one should have to wait “even 16 hours”.

“It is still more humane to wait 16 hours than 110 hours. Fortunately, we are already moving in a much better direction.”

Christmas holidays you go to the emergency room for the usual reasons. For example, heart symptoms occur slightly more often at Christmas than on weekdays.

So this year too.

According to Castrén, the hospital district’s own staff has also been absent from work to some extent due to inflammatory diseases, but not to the extent that sickness absences would have caused problems.

Coronavirus infections do not put much of a burden on emergency rooms.

“There are individual corona patients in the wards, and of course more in the pulmonary wards than others, but Corona has not been a bigger nuisance than it has been during the past autumn,” says Castrén.