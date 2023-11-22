Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Healthcare | About 50 employees of the welfare area reviewed the patient's information without justification in Northern Ostrobothnia

November 22, 2023
According to the welfare region of North Ostrobothnia, the individual patient’s information has been improperly reviewed during the spring and summer.

About 50 employees of the North Ostrobothnia welfare area have visited the medical records of individual patients without justification, says the welfare area.

According to the welfare region of North Ostrobothnia, the patient’s information was improperly reviewed during the last spring and summer.

The matter came to light at the patient’s initiative.

Welfare area says that improper processing has led to administrative sanctions and a request for an investigation is being made to the police.

Chief medical officer of the North Ostrobothnia welfare region Terhi Nevala apologize for what happened in the announcement.

