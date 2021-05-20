Successful crisis management is usually a product of society’s capabilities and the way it deals with them objectively and professionally, ensuring that challenges are contained and business continues. The Covid-19 pandemic constituted a global crisis, and it posed societies to many challenges, but it constituted an opportunity to discover the capabilities and capabilities of each society and the extent of its strategic awareness to address the effects of the crisis in all fields.

The pandemic is a health crisis first and foremost, and its repercussions clearly affect the developed and major countries, and developing countries followed suit, and the way to deal with it varied from one country to another.

Each country acted according to its vision and assessment in closing borders or putting in place specific measures to ban and planning to encourage communities to receive vaccinations.

The UAE, our beloved country, was able and aptly to deal with the pandemic in a professional and professional manner, and it took systematic steps through it that convinced everyone of the need to adhere to the directives and precautionary measures, and to enhance public awareness of the steps taken to ensure the safety of society and to maintain the continuity of work within all sectors in a high manner.

In fact, we are proud that the United Arab Emirates is an example for its Arab and regional surroundings in dealing positively and responsibly with this crisis, with efforts made by the citizen, visitor and resident, in order to provide all prevention, treatment and vaccination requirements, and at the same time extended a helping hand with medical aid and a humanitarian approach to all those in need in various parts of the country. Earth.

The success of the UAE in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic confirmed our wise leadership, and within this framework, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was keen to praise the role of the golden rule in the saying “Crisis management creates a return. “Management crises destroy gains.” The global health crisis did not take long years, but it was able to reveal the ability of societies to face administrative and logistical gaps.

Finally, the pandemic has taught different societies, states and regions a lesson in restructuring their priorities, and dealing with health care as a strategic priority. That is why the greatest change has resulted in the majority of these countries, which will make “health” their priority, and globally, spending on the health sector grows faster than other sectors of the global economy, Where it represents 10% of global GDP.

Thank God that we live on a good land and with wise leadership that always makes us feel safe.

* Emirati writer