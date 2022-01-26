Healthcare A special phenomenon in Helsinki: Young doctors have surprisingly started to appreciate the Kalasatama giant center

By the way, the survey of young doctors about training places is embarrassing for Helsinki and Espoo, but Vantaa is gaining praise.

Helsinki the huge Kalasatama health and well-being center has secretly become a great place for young doctors.

In an annual survey of training places published on Tuesday, the giant center surprisingly received five stars. The number of stars is the best possible in the survey, even though Kalasatama or no other destination in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area did not reach the list of nationally awarded places this year.

The star rating of Kalasatama is significant in the sense that the same survey years ago showed that young doctors did not like working at the giant center at all.

The training place survey shows the reputation of a particular employer among specialists in specialization and its results may therefore well reflect how easy it is to attract doctors to work for a particular employer in the near future.

Helsinki the health stations and the city’s hospitals as a whole did not receive as great points at all. There were only three stars for both. Equally quiet was Espoo’s performance.

Instead, young doctors love Vantaa and Kerava. Both health centers received a full five stars.

The Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District has recently prominently announced that it will develop its operations as a place of education. The results are contradictory.

For example, Hus Lung Clinic and Haartman Hospital have received five stars in the survey, and many other emergency hospitals have also been praised.

Then again, although the acute side of Espoo’s Jorvi and Meilahti Internal Medicine have been rated worth one star, and the Children and Adolescents’ Unit as a whole is worth two.

By publishing star lists The Association of Young Doctors wants to draw attention to, for example, the level of orientation and the importance of regular guidance.

Another key issue is exhaustion. Nearly sixty percent of young doctors feel exhausted at least once a month. One-fifth of respondents say this is weekly or even daily.

A total of 1,557 physicians responded to the survey in November.

