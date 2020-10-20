Healthcare A service voucher will be introduced in Helsinki’s school health care – due to a shortage of doctors and a corona pandemic

Access to care at health centers is also secured by purchases from commercial health operators.

Helsinki introduce a service voucher for school and student health care. The Social and Health Board decided by spring 2022 on a continuing arrangement on Tuesday.

“The service voucher is used to discharge the accumulated care debt. We will not be able to conduct statutory medical examinations in any other way, ”the chairman of the board Sanna Vesikansa (Green) said Tuesday evening after the meeting.

The service voucher also secures the implementation of the care guarantee in counseling centers.

Service voucher has also been used in Helsinki health stations. The board decided to continue the practice. The reason is the shortage of doctors in Helsinki and the coronary pandemic.

“Not all health centers have enough doctors. The service voucher complements access to health services during peak hours, ”Vesikansa said.

Periodic inspections of children and young people have not been carried out due to the congestion caused by the corona pandemic.

The board’s position was that in the long run, the aim is to organize health services as the city’s own production. However, in order to overcome the corona pandemic, a fixed-term arrangement based on a service voucher is necessary.