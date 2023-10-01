Healthcare | A new company promises top salaries for doctors in the public sector – May lead to solutions produced at “wild prices”

Pisara Terveyspalvelut claims to operate in central Finland as a subcontractor of a private company. The welfare area denies direct cooperation.

Middle Finland the welfare area denies that it has cooperated directly with the company Pisara Terveyspalvelut.

The company made headlines when HS reports that the company is looking for doctors with a monthly salary of 12,000 euros in Jyväskylä. According to the advertisement, there is a search for doctors in the central area of ​​Jyväskylä for the emergency reception of health centers, for example the hospital Nova.

Professional director of the welfare area Heikki Miettinen says he was confused by the ad. He was not aware of the ad until the HS news.

“No assignment has been given to them and no cooperation agreement has been signed with them,” says Miettinen.

In a nutshell, the company seems to work as follows: It receives commissions or asks private or public operators if they need doctors, and provides them with doctors. According to the welfare area, in at least one case the company has also looked for a doctor in a place where it has not ordered a doctor.

Drop Health services are care– and a health personnel rental company. The company has been operating in the field for 1.5 years. The company’s recruitment manager Amin Daud says that the company operates in central Finland as a subcontractor of a large private company. However, he does not reveal which company it is.

“The company has received 8-10 work orders,” says Daud.

Miettinen says that he is not aware of the cooperation with Pisara Terveysljavanten through the subcontracting agreement either. However, subcontracting is possible, as the welfare area has purchase agreements inherited from the previous municipal era with all large national players.

If agreements between companies have been made in connection with the contracts, the welfare area has not been informed. According to Miettinen, the matter is now going to be resolved.

At issue it is not the first time that Pisara Terveyspalvelut advertises that it is looking for labor in the area.

“The previous case is from the beginning of the year. That’s when Pisara Terveyspalvelut announced without a mandate that they were looking for a doctor in Saarijärvi, where there is a severe shortage of doctors. The company removed the ad at that time at our request,” says Miettinen.

The company and the welfare area are surprisingly on completely different lines as to who ordered the recruitment. Daud claims that the application notice was initially made on the order of the Chief Medical Officer. Regional Chief Medical Officer Keijo Lukkarinen however, this did not happen.

He says that the company contacted him at the beginning of the year and asked about medical needs. Doctors in charge of recruitment receive calls like this regularly. According to Lukkarinen, nothing was agreed upon in writing with the company and no commission was given.

Thoughtfully has more than 20 years of experience in the field. He has worked for several years, among other things, as a senior physician. He has not encountered a similar method of operation before.

“It happens that recruitment companies offer their talent for an open position. In these cases, things have progressed through assignment agreements.”

He thinks in general that the shortage of doctors, combined with the statutory obligations of the welfare area, may create situations where some welfare areas are forced to hire an expensive gig doctor from a recruitment company.

“It can create the possibility of having to grab such solutions produced at outrageous prices.”

Since the costs of public health care are financed with tax funds, the taxpayer also suffers from expensive solutions.

Drop It is known that Health Services has made at least one direct contract with the welfare area. It is a six-week contract for a doctor for specialized medical care with the Kanta-Häme welfare area.

The company itself took the initiative in the direction of the welfare area, says the chief physician of the profit area Kati Kortelainen.

“Furthermore, I asked them for a doctor at Forssa hospital for September, but they were not able to provide that,” he says.

Kortelainen has also discussed other medical needs in the area with the company, but no written agreement has been made. According to the company, the wellness area has ordered the recruitment of four doctors in addition to the one agreed upon.