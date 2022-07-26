Healthcare | A dozen patients who arrived from Ukraine have been treated in Finnish university hospitals

Five patients have been treated in Hus, three in Tyks and Tays.

At war wounded or otherwise in need of hospital treatment, Ukrainians have been brought to Finland for treatment with the help of official cooperation and at least one transport organized by volunteers. According to STT’s survey, a total of 11 people who arrived from Ukraine have been treated in university hospitals.

Emergency manager of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM). Pekka Tulokas says that the authorities are talking about less than five patients brought to Finland.

Over wrote earlier this month about the transport organized by volunteers, which was used to bring Ukrainian soldiers to Finland for treatment. The Finnish Immigration Service (Migri) is not aware of any other transport organized by volunteers.

Pekka Tulokas.

Helsinki and the Uusimaa hospital district (Hus) says that preparations have been made to treat Ukrainian patients since spring.

“The number of patients is five, and it does not significantly burden the treatment. The diagnostic process and treatment planning are underway and the patients will receive the treatment they need safely, says Husin vs. Esko Kemppainen by email.”

To Tampere the university hospital has received three patients who arrived by private bus transport.

“If resources allow, Tays strives to receive individual patients from Ukraine through cooperation with the authorities, but unfortunately, in medical care, resources are currently scarce considering the activity in question,” says the head physician at Tays Jarno Riikonen.

Three people have been treated at Turku University Central Hospital. The university hospitals of Oulu and Kuopio have not treated any wounded in Ukraine.

STM Tulokas says that the authorities are organizing patient transfers from Ukraine through the EU rescue service mechanism.

“Through the rescue service mechanism, all member countries receive information about potential patients to be transferred, and Finland informs” who can be offered treatment.

Together with the medical care districts, STM evaluates whether the patient can be offered the right kind of treatment and rehabilitation.

“Ukrainian authorities and the patient themselves decide” whether he wants to come to Finland.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, more than 850 Ukrainians have been placed in EU countries through the rescue service mechanism.

At war in addition to the wounded, for example people belonging to special groups have come to Finland. It is reported from Migri that some dozens of elderly, memory-disabled, intellectually disabled or severely injured people have arrived.

So far, around 560 children have arrived in Finland without a guardian. However, according to Migri, the majority are not in the country alone, but with relatives or family friends, for example.

By July 20, approximately 33,000 Ukrainians had applied for temporary protection or asylum in Finland. However, according to Migri, not all those who have applied for temporary protection or asylum have been in active contact with the reception centers, so there are no exact figures on their number.