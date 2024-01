The elderly are now cared for via video. How does it work?

Mikko Leinon the night has gone smoothly.

“I went to the bathroom every two hours,” says Mikko Leino from behind the screen For Eila Konttur.

The conversation takes place via video call. 90-year-old Mikko Leino sits in a wheelchair at his home in Leinelä, Vantaa. Local nurse Eila Kontturi is in the office room in Tikkurila.