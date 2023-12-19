“As a doctor and as a politician I have the task of combining the technique, research and work of scientific societies with the tools that politics has to translate and complete a response to the health needs of our population”. This was stated by Ignazio Zullo, group leader of the Fratelli d'Italia Senate Health Commission, on the occasion of the 98th National Congress of the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (Sigo) which, from 14 to 16 December 2023, at the Mico in Milan, brought together the entire Italian gynecology through its federations of hospital (Aogoi), university (Agui) and territorial (Agite) gynecologists.