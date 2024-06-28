“The government is playing a game of credibility regarding the RSV prevention strategy. This is why we need to focus on this to reduce health and social costs. If we raise the awareness of health workers and political decision makers on the issue, I believe the system will improve. This is what the government is working hard on with Minister Schillaci.” Senator Ignazio Zullo said this today in Bari on the sidelines of the conference “RSV infections: new strategies and tools for protecting children’s health”.