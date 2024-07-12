“Pre-pandemic we worked with 200 companies in Italy and today we are 450: this shows that the attention of organizations to the valorization of staff is growing”. This is what Alessandro Zollo, CEO of Great place to work Institute Italia, said during the meeting ‘Human intelligence: people first’, part of the initiatives of the third edition of ‘Johnson & Johnson Week, Together towards the medicine of the future’
#Health #Zollo #Gptw #increasing #attention #valorization #personnel #organizations
Leave a Reply