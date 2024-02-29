The sexuality experienced by young people in the times of social media, the impact that TV series have on young people's affectivity. And again: gender identity and sexual orientation, young people and pornography. These are some of the themes that will be at the center of the conference “Youth and sexuality. Challenges, criteria and educational paths” starting tomorrow – 1 March – promoted by the Salesian Pontifical University. A three-day event – we read in a note – intended for educators and teachers, religious men and women, priests and pastoral workers. An initiative that constitutes the point of arrival of an interdisciplinary reflection process carried out within the University in the last two years, and the starting point of a new training proposal to enable educators to accompany young people in this field delicate and vital part of their emotional life.

Tomorrow's inaugural day will open at 2pm, with the welcome of over 650 participants; at 4 pm there will be greetings from the Rector Magnificus, Don Andrea Bozzolo, and from the advisor for the Youth Ministry of the Salesians, Don Miguel Angel Garcia Morcuende. The afternoon will be dedicated to reading the affective changes in today's youth culture with the contribution of sociologists Mauro Magaƫ and Chiara Giaccardi of the Catholic University of Milan. A round table will follow with the participation of Susy Zanardo of the European University of Rome, Pier Cesare Rivoltella of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Milan and Philippe Bordeyne of the Pontifical John Paul II Theological Institute for Marriage and Family Sciences, on the various facets of change, such as gender issues and the influence of social media and the renewed pastoral approach of the Church.

The morning of Saturday 2 March will be dedicated to a reflection on the anthropological and ethical criteria that allow us to interpret the emotional and sexual experiences of young people. It will begin at 9 am – the note reports – with a talk on the 'Sense of sexual difference' by Maria Elena Canzi of the Catholic University of Milan. At 11.30 the topic of gender identity and sexual orientation will be addressed with the Salesian psychologist Paolo Gambini of the UPS. In the afternoon, two parallel study sessions on ten specific themes: young people and sexuality in TV series; the phenomenon of cohabitation and the accompaniment of couples; youth and sexuality in African culture; youth and sexuality in Asian culture; young people and sexuality: the impact of social media; young people and pornography; the protection of minors and vulnerable people; Aesthetics of the body and construction of identity; the Church and the accompaniment of LGBT people; Educational itineraries for a pastoral ministry that teaches love. Finally, on Sunday 3 March, Professor Alberto Pellai will speak on the merits of the 'Challenges of affective and sexual education in the developmental age', and the presentation of the specialization course that the university intends to launch to train educators qualified to operate in this delicate form of accompaniment. The scientific committee of the event is made up of professors Andrea Bozzolo, Gustavo Fabián Cavagnari, Antonio Dellagiulia, Fabio Pasqualeƫ and Michal Vojtáš. The event was organized by Francesco Langella, communications and development director of UPS.