Health | Young athletes are now being asked about morning erections and sexual desire – this is what it’s all about

Maarit Valtonen, chief physician of the Olympic Committee, explains how too low energy intake can affect the sexual health of male athletes.

Too low energy intake may cause health problems, especially for young male athletes, which have not been talked about much in public.

A three-year research project is underway at the University of Jyväskylä, where 120 female and 60 male athletes are monitored. The subjects are elite athletes.

University lecturer Johanna Ihalainen led research investigates the signs of low energy intake and their connection to health and performance. At the same time, a Finnish operating model is being created for how athletes’ problems should be responded to.

Low energy intake means that the athlete eats too little in relation to what he consumes. Typical problems are in “weight-sensitive” sports, where a low, optimized weight is supposed to achieve better results with certain limitations.

These sports include, for example, endurance and jumping sports such as cross-country skiing, combined, ski jumping, endurance running, orienteering and high jumping.

In female athletes, energy intake that is too little occurs also in so-called aesthetic sports, such as figure skating.

In recent years, eating disorders have been thought of in the public eye mainly as problems for female athletes. Many courageous female athletes, such as the ex-footballer Essi Sainiohave spoken publicly about their problems.

“The problems of eating behavior and energy intake are not only women’s challenges, they are seen equally in men,” says the chief physician of the elite sports institute Kihu and the Olympic Committee Maarit Valtonen.

Kihu is a collaborator of the University of Jyväskylä in an ongoing study.

“Problems are easier to notice in women, because they show up very sensitively during the menstrual cycle and, through that, in future problems. In men, they stay hidden more,” says Valtonen.

Maarit Valtonen works as the chief physician of KIHU and the Olympic Committee.

The effect of the menstrual cycle on elite sports, training and recovery has been under the radar in the public eye, and the issue has also been diligently brought to the attention of, for example, the Finnish coaching staff.

Now the study is investigating whether the sexual health of male athletes can act as a sign of eating disorders, like menstruation.

At the University of Jyväskylä, typical things are measured from athletes, such as bone density, basic metabolism and blood values. In addition, the male athletes under investigation are asked about eating and sexual activities.

“In the questionnaires, we ask male athletes about, for example, the number of morning erections and sexual desire. In addition, we measure hormone values ​​such as testosterone.”

Why doctor asks athletes about erection?

Let’s start with how men’s eating is often disturbed. Valtonen distinguishes between intentional weight loss, where weight is optimized before an important race, for example, and unintentional weight loss.

Men have a lot of involuntary lack of energy intake. For endurance athletes, for example, the consumption is huge, when the amount of training is measured in wild hours.

If no attention is paid to eating, the energy consumption cannot be compensated. The mere feeling of hunger is a bad indicator for an athlete, because hard training can also decrease appetite.

“For young male athletes, energy intake can fail when they don’t know how to read their body yet and life management can also be in search. He doesn’t remember to eat regularly, and his mother isn’t cooking. They must unintentionally eat too little,” says Valtonen.

Problems can also arise if deliberate weight loss is done without a proper plan. For example, you can first leave out treats and then reduce the portion size or skip meals. We stare at the scale and think that as the weight drops, success opens up.

“In this case, we inevitably hit the wall,” says Valtonen.

It’s easy to hit a wall, because losing weight can initially have a positive effect on the results. When the weight drops, in many sports the performance increases momentarily.

Top athletes can suffer from too low energy intake, for example in endurance sports such as cross-country skiing.

Then the belt is starting to tighten. Tiredness is one of the first signs that the body is not getting enough energy. Mood starts to drop and sleep is disturbed.

As many ordinary Finns know, the symptoms can be caused by many things. So the athlete might refer to them with a glove and think, for example, that he is suffering from some mystery infection.

Then power output starts to decrease, recovery slows down and performance decreases as a result.

If the energy deficit progresses too far, the male athlete may also lose morning erections. The spouse is suddenly no longer sexually interested. The level of testosterone, i.e. the male hormone, in the body decreases.

Endurance training alone can lower testosterone levels without adverse effects on performance. When a low testosterone value is combined with changes in sexual health, you have to react to the situation.

Changes in sexual health have a harsh biological cause.

“If a male endurance athlete trains a lot and doesn’t eat enough in proportion to the training, the body interprets the situation to mean that this guy is starving. Then he shouldn’t reproduce either, because a starving person can’t take care of his offspring. That’s when testosterone levels drop,” says Valtonen.

“The body is a wise entity. The background is that functions are saved for something even more important vital functions than reproduction.”

That is why male athletes are asked in the study, for example, the number of morning erections. The research group wants to find signs through which the erosion of the athlete’s life control can be intervened in time and the overall load adjusted better.

Erections or talking about sex is not easy for men. One in ten of those surveyed did not want to answer sexual health questions at all.

“The subject is very sensitive. Who can ask and in what way? It’s not quite simple,” says Valtonen.

“I hope that, at least at the doctor’s office, asking about morning erections is a natural topic, just like the menstrual cycle.”

The penis is a stigmatized and silenced taboo subject in Finnish men’s culture, which is accompanied by a lot of unnecessary fears and anxiety. Especially when it comes to, for example, the size of the genital organ or its functional disorders.

For example, in the 1990s, boys all over Finland were afraid that a primary school nurse would examine their testicles with a cold spoon. It was an urban myth, but the level of conversation among adults hasn’t improved in just 30 years.

There would be a reason, because low energy intake is a serious issue for men as well. The study at the University of Jyväskylä is still in progress and the sample size for men is quite small, but according to Valtonen, 60 percent of competitive athletes suffer from energy intake challenges.

Thus, most male athletes are also at risk of sexual health problems.

However, Valtonen emphasizes that there is a lot of individual variation involved. Many men tolerate a low fat percentage very well.

Research the topic is important and the importance is only emphasized by the fact that there is not enough researched information in universities, coaches and athletes.

“It’s a much bigger issue than just a morning erection. Men discuss things in their own language. When the coach and the athlete have a confidential relationship, this topic can also be discussed while respecting the boundaries of the individual. At the very least, the changes in one’s own body and mind should be one measure of one’s overall load for the athlete himself.”

Valtonen says that he, as a “doctor-aunt person”, cannot lead the discussion alone.

“I hope that men will set an example. They should come to the forefront and discuss the language in which they want to discuss this,” says the doctor.