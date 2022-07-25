Health | “You shouldn’t take more” – Readers talk about rude comments they’ve heard at the dinner table

Many people may have heard comments about their eating, the amount of food or other eating habits during their life. That’s not right, says Katri Mikkilä, an expert in the Eating Disorders Association.

Every of us eat food. It is our daily need and often also a source of pleasure. Good food, better mood – that’s what the saying goes.

In particular, comprehensive well-being is based on sufficient and nutritious food. Nevertheless, many may hear comments about their eating habits or the amount of food. Sport asked its readers online what kind of thoughts commenting on food causes and how they have reacted to it. There were more than 500 responses.

Many people said that they had encountered comments about food in everyday situations: at work, among friends or with their own family members. According to the respondents, commenting on the meal was often done in a remarking tone or criticizing. Many found it very uncomfortable.

Negative food talk can mean, for example, unpleasant-sounding comments or remarks about portion sizes or the contents of the plate. The speech may also contain the idea that food must be earned in some way first, for example through exercise, in order to get or enjoy it.

I’ve always been a normal weight. My serving size has always been normal. Confusion has resulted [huomauttelun takia] to shame and hiding eating. It took me many years to understand that there is nothing wrong with me and that I am not bigger than others. We are all hungry every day, not just at Christmas or the holidays. That is, food should and may be eaten every day, and it should not become a bad conscience. I still struggle with these thoughts, but hopefully someday I will let go completely. Female, 28

Also Eating disorders association expert, licensed nutritionist Katri Mikkilä has noticed that food peace is missing from many everyday encounters. It is not necessary to comment on your own or another person’s food, Mikkilä reminds.

“There are many different people around the dinner table. All food talk affects every person listening, and the commentator cannot know who, for example, has a difficult relationship with eating,” says Mikkilä.

Interfering with another’s eating is harmful. A single, seemingly harmless comment can strengthen eating disorder symptoms or be remembered as a trigger for eating disorder behavior, says Mikkilä.

Many of the respondents felt that they had received a completely unwarranted remark about their diet. Many felt that commenting on their own eating violated their right to self-determination, when an outside party assumed the right to comment on the quantity or quality of the food.

Many respondents also felt that no way of eating was “right”. If the food has been unhealthy in the eyes of the commenter or there has been a lot of it, it may have been a scare with weight gain or weight gain. If, on the other hand, the food has been “too healthy” or in the commenter’s opinion there has been too little, they may have wondered aloud about it.

I have often been commented on how much I eat and how I manage to eat so much. When I tried to eat less and tried to eat healthy, I was commented on how little I eat and how I ate too healthy and that I should take it slower. You can never win. Female, 26

Some of the respondents were involved in sports and needed nutritious food portions in order to be more successful in playing sports. If the energy reserves are too low, increasing the results or moving doesn’t seem meaningful. Some, on the other hand, followed some kind of diet, for example due to training or, for example, veganism. They had heard a lot of comments about the choices they made.

My father’s wife commented that “how can you eat so terribly, even though you are so slim”. I enjoy running, and I eat a lot of healthy food, but treats less often. — It is difficult for many to understand how much, especially an active person, eats ordinary food. Woman, 27

Mikkilä believes that many picky eaters mirror another person’s eating behavior to their own habits. They may experience inferiority or insecurity, which shines through in negative comments.

Many respondents also believed that this was exactly the case.

I think that says more about the commenters than me though. They clearly have things to deal with themselves and maybe insecurities with their own being. Of course, it’s also sad that the comments often lead to the suspicion that my size affects the commenters’ attitude towards me as a person. Female, 40

Traditionally the peace of food has been disturbed, especially at the Christmas table, for example, when representatives of the generations gather together. For decades, the tone of food talk has been such that you could “allow” yourself a treat or a larger amount of food especially during the holidays. Then you might have eaten late into the night – and told how the dieting will then start in January.

There were comments when I grew into a teenager and got breasts and hips. I might be told, “Oh, you must have eaten well. Welcome to the family”, or at the dinner table “You shouldn’t have more or especially dessert.” I have also heard that “You can eat a little more for Christmas. Then again in January it’s good to lose weight.” Female, 28

Many respondents told how comments about eating have come especially from close relatives: their own parents or grandparents. Mikkilä recognizes the gap between generations. Commenting on food may have already started as a child and continues even when the child grows up.

“We are in transition. The older generations have been hearing negative things about food for decades, and it can be taken for granted by many. Now, however, there is a discussion about anorexia that has not existed before,” says Mikkilä.

Mikkilä is trying to understand where the gap could have arisen.

“You don’t have to go terribly far from the moment when even in Finland people lived in hunger due to lack of food. Back then, for example, Christmas could be the time when there was enough food for once, and it didn’t need to be rationed. That’s why it was said that you can eat at night too. The meanings have changed,” says Mikkilä.

Anoppi has been worried if I’m eating enough when I’m so slim. From my point of view, this is not good manners commenting. I haven’t really intervened in the comments, but stated that the food I eat is quite enough. Here, two different food cultures meet. The mother-in-law’s relationship with food has a lot to do with the country house’s rich food culture and her experience during the famine, when there was little food. Female, 40

Speech the food gland has reared its head at the same time as talk about the body gland has become more common. Everyone has the right to their own choices without anyone else needing to comment on them, Mikkilä reminds.

“Everyone should be able to eat without guilt and in such a way that they don’t feel like they’re doing anything wrong.”

How could you respect other people’s peace of mind?

The easiest thing is to leave all kinds of comments about your own and other people’s food completely out of your way of speaking, says Mikkilä.

“If there is a bun on the coffee table, it goes without saying that after this you have to go for a run,” Mikkilä describes.

If, on the other hand, you receive comments related to eating, you can ignore the speaker or change the topic to something completely different, Mikkilä advises.

If the conversation takes place, for example, around the Dining Table, you can also kindly ask if it is possible to focus on eating and, for example, the sensory properties of the food, instead of judging the nutrient contents or food quantities.

