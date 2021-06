A heart attack may feel like an uncomfortable feeling or even a toothache.

Heart failure, i.e. most often in the vernacular heart attack, can strike completely unexpectedly. Or it may give clues about its arrival in advance, but they may go unnoticed.

Myocardial infarction often causes severe pain, but its symptoms can also be so mild that you should not seek treatment. The spectrum of symptoms is wide from a vague feeling of illness to sudden death.